SigmaRoc (LON:SRC) Stock Price Up 1%

SigmaRoc plc (LON:SRC – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 1% on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 63 ($0.79) and last traded at GBX 63 ($0.79). 523,751 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 1,050,408 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 62.40 ($0.78).

SigmaRoc Stock Up 1.0 %

The stock has a market cap of £437.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,260.00 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 55.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 54.43.

Get SigmaRoc alerts:

Insider Activity at SigmaRoc

In other news, insider Max Vermoken bought 2,988 shares of SigmaRoc stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 60 ($0.75) per share, for a total transaction of £1,792.80 ($2,239.88). 14.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SigmaRoc Company Profile

SigmaRoc plc, through its subsidiaries, invests in and/or acquires projects in the construction materials sector in the United Kingdom, Northern Europe, the Channel Islands, and Belgium. The company also produces aggregates and pre-cast concrete; supplies value-added construction materials; and provides shipping logistics, road contracting, and waste recycling services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SigmaRoc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SigmaRoc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.