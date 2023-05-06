Singapore Exchange (OTCMKTS:SPXCF) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Singapore Exchange Limited (OTCMKTS:SPXCF – Get Rating) shares dropped 0.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $7.08 and last traded at $7.08. Approximately 1,280 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 3,034 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.10.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.69.

Singapore Exchange Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the treasury management, provision of management and administrative services to related corporations, provision of contract processing and technology connectivity services. It operates through the following segments: Equities, Fixed Income, Currencies and Commodities, Data, Connectivity & Indices, and Corporate.

