SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $126.00 to $163.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $119.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. TheStreet raised SiteOne Landscape Supply from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $127.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $153.40.

Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock opened at $152.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.62 and a beta of 1.45. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a 52-week low of $97.36 and a 52-week high of $165.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.11.

SiteOne Landscape Supply ( NYSE:SITE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $837.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $789.80 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SiteOne Landscape Supply will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,599,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $656,920,000 after purchasing an additional 566,688 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 17.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,394,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $548,828,000 after buying an additional 503,490 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 69.7% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 960,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,727,000 after buying an additional 394,722 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 173.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 287,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,936,000 after acquiring an additional 182,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 2,260.1% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 156,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,377,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of landscape supplies and residential. Its products include hardscapes, landscape accessories, nursery goods, outdoor lighting, and ice melt products to green industry professionals. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Roswell, GA.

