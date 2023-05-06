Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Grows Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 848,757 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,186 shares during the period. Tesla makes up approximately 0.8% of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Tesla were worth $104,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 906 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Tesla by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,001,923 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,079,672,000 after acquiring an additional 164,789 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,567 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,844,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Tesla by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 72,167 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $77,767,000 after acquiring an additional 4,593 shares during the period. 43.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.00, for a total value of $723,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 196,661 shares in the company, valued at $37,955,573. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.00, for a total value of $723,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 196,661 shares in the company, valued at $37,955,573. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.79, for a total transaction of $254,135.42. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,833,447.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 153,219 shares of company stock worth $29,592,724 over the last 90 days. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Tesla Stock Performance

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TSLA shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Tesla from $225.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Tesla from $275.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Tesla from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.06.

TSLA traded up $8.86 on Friday, reaching $170.06. The stock had a trading volume of 107,607,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,176,880. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.81 and a 12-month high of $314.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $182.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.17. The company has a market cap of $539.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 2.00.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.85. Tesla had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The business had revenue of $23.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tesla

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.