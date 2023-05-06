Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $286.46 Million Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 24.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,378,722 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 270,347 shares during the period. Visa comprises about 2.2% of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned approximately 0.07% of Visa worth $286,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of V. Founders Financial Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 10,190 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in Visa by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 62,110 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $12,903,000 after buying an additional 8,230 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 70,382 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $14,623,000 after purchasing an additional 6,250 shares during the period. Finally, Donoghue Forlines LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,285,000. Institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Visa from $253.00 to $263.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Visa from $270.00 to $273.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Visa from $262.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Visa from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Visa from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Visa has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.96.

Insider Activity at Visa

Visa Stock Up 2.7 %

In related news, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 13,394 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.00, for a total value of $2,933,286.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 4,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,003,677. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Visa news, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 13,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.26, for a total transaction of $3,125,731.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,250,437.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 13,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.00, for a total value of $2,933,286.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 4,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,003,677. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 187,671 shares of company stock valued at $42,943,080. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:V traded up $6.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $231.78. 6,237,483 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,917,107. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.60 and a 52 week high of $235.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $435.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $225.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $217.43.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. Visa had a return on equity of 50.21% and a net margin of 50.95%. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 8.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.06%.

Visa Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

Featured Articles

