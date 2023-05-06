Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $45.61 Million Holdings in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) by 25.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 731,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 147,609 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned approximately 0.17% of ON Semiconductor worth $45,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in ON Semiconductor by 3.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 27,412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 1st quarter valued at $1,171,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 9,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,938 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ON. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $77.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on ON Semiconductor from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.58.

In other ON Semiconductor news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.10, for a total transaction of $385,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 601,312 shares in the company, valued at $46,361,155.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ON traded up $3.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $81.22. The company had a trading volume of 7,088,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,982,547. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $77.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.72. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $44.76 and a fifty-two week high of $87.55.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.10. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 21.98% and a return on equity of 39.27%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

ON Semiconductor declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, February 6th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

