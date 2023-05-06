Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Lowers Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ trimmed its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 26.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 210,973 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 75,486 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $66,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Personal Financial Services lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 81.1% during the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 96 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 74.0% during the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 68.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $323.00 to $310.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $335.00 to $320.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $379.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $329.89.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of HD traded up $3.87 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $289.62. 3,806,598 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,093,229. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $291.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $305.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86. The company has a market cap of $293.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.93. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $264.51 and a 52-week high of $347.25.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $35.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 4,929.40%. The business’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.21 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.12%.

About Home Depot

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Recommended Stories

