Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Purchases 37,889 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) by 112.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,461 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,889 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned approximately 0.28% of Fair Isaac worth $42,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 79.2% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 43 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 83.8% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 68 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $701.80, for a total transaction of $210,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,937 shares in the company, valued at $3,464,786.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $701.80, for a total transaction of $210,540.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,464,786.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Stephanie Covert sold 1,177 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $823,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,581,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,842 shares of company stock worth $3,446,900 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FICO traded down $4.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $731.98. 148,264 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 201,108. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12 month low of $340.48 and a 12 month high of $760.15. The firm has a market cap of $18.29 billion, a PE ratio of 48.80 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $697.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $629.18.

FICO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Fair Isaac from $463.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Fair Isaac from $743.00 to $759.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $780.00 target price on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Fair Isaac from $655.00 to $725.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Fair Isaac from $709.00 to $807.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $778.71.

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

