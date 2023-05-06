Smart Employee Benefits (CVE:SEB) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.30

Shares of Smart Employee Benefits Inc. (CVE:SEB – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.30 and traded as high as C$0.30. Smart Employee Benefits shares last traded at C$0.30, with a volume of 11,100 shares traded.
Smart Employee Benefits Stock Up 1.7 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,180.39, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.30 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.25. The stock has a market cap of C$52.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 1.66.
About Smart Employee Benefits
Smart Employee Benefits Inc, a technology company, provides business process automation and software solutions, and professional services in Canada and internationally. It operates through Benefits and Technology segments. The Benefits segment offers software solutions, services, and products that focuses on managing group benefit and wellness plans for corporate and government clients.
