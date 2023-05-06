SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $26.53

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$26.53 and traded as low as C$25.41. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst shares last traded at C$25.44, with a volume of 182,577 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SRU.UN shares. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$31.50 to C$31.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst Trading Up 1.0 %

The company has a market cap of C$3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$26.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$27.09.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst Company Profile

SmartCentres is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $9.5 billion. It owns and manages 34 million square feet of retail space in value-oriented, principally Walmart-anchored retail centres, having the strongest national and regional retailers as well as strong neighbourhood merchants.

