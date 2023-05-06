Smith & Nephew (LON:SN) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,133.51

Smith & Nephew plc (LON:SN – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,133.51 ($14.16) and traded as high as GBX 1,306 ($16.32). Smith & Nephew shares last traded at GBX 1,278.50 ($15.97), with a volume of 2,955,981 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SN shares. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Smith & Nephew to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,120 ($13.99) to GBX 1,410 ($17.62) in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,100 ($13.74) to GBX 1,200 ($14.99) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,400 ($17.49) price objective on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Smith & Nephew has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,358.83 ($16.98).

Get Smith & Nephew alerts:

Smith & Nephew Trading Down 0.7 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,198.39 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,135.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.61, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of £11.06 billion, a PE ratio of 6,069.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.35.

Smith & Nephew Increases Dividend

About Smith & Nephew

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 30th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a yield of 1.65%. This is an increase from Smith & Nephew’s previous dividend of $0.14. Smith & Nephew’s payout ratio is currently 15,238.10%.

(Get Rating)

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Smith & Nephew Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith & Nephew and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.