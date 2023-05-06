Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Given New $190.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Evercore ISI from $196.00 to $190.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Snowflake from $185.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $225.00 to $202.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Snowflake from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on Snowflake in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $184.19.

Snowflake Stock Performance

SNOW opened at $154.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $143.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.34. Snowflake has a 52-week low of $110.26 and a 52-week high of $205.66.

Insider Buying and Selling

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $589.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $571.57 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 13.87% and a negative net margin of 38.57%. On average, analysts expect that Snowflake will post -1.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 57,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.13, for a total transaction of $8,066,443.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,404 shares in the company, valued at $2,018,432.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.65, for a total value of $142,650.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 154,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,096,770.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 57,564 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.13, for a total value of $8,066,443.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,018,432.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 275,346 shares of company stock valued at $38,426,190 over the last three months. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Snowflake

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 21.3% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 28,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,322,000 after acquiring an additional 4,916 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC raised its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 17.4% in the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 3,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 51.7% in the first quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 6,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in Snowflake by 2.5% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 56,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lmcg Investments LLC lifted its position in Snowflake by 4.4% during the first quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 16,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,591,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the period. 65.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

