Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Trading 7.8% Higher

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) shares traded up 7.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $156.59 and last traded at $155.89. 3,541,721 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 5,496,757 shares. The stock had previously closed at $144.64.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $200.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Snowflake from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Snowflake from $185.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Snowflake from $180.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.19.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Snowflake Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $143.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.34. The company has a market cap of $50.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.67 and a beta of 0.74.

Insider Activity

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.12). Snowflake had a negative net margin of 38.57% and a negative return on equity of 13.87%. The firm had revenue of $589.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $571.57 million. As a group, analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 10,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total transaction of $1,407,218.94. Following the transaction, the director now owns 155,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,823,161.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 10,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total transaction of $1,407,218.94. Following the transaction, the director now owns 155,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,823,161.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.38, for a total transaction of $240,487.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,413,472.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 275,346 shares of company stock worth $38,426,190. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Snowflake

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Snowflake by 333.3% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Snowflake by 822.2% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Snowflake by 153.7% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in Snowflake during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Snowflake during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. 65.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Snowflake Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.