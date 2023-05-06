SolGold (OTCMKTS:SLGGF) Trading 8.7% Higher

Shares of SolGold Plc (OTCMKTS:SLGGF – Get Rating) traded up 8.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.25 and last traded at $0.25. 15,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 31,919 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.23.

SolGold Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 7.25, a current ratio of 7.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.22. The stock has a market cap of $574.01 million, a PE ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.53.

About SolGold

SolGold Plc engages in exploration of copper gold. It focuses on Blanca, Cascabel, La Hueca, and Porvenir projects. The company was founded by Nicholas Mather on May 11, 2005 and is headquartered in Brisbane, Australia.

