Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04, Zacks reports. Solo Brands had a positive return on equity of 11.37% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. The company had revenue of $88.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. Solo Brands updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Solo Brands Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of DTC stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.13. 373,217 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 367,347. Solo Brands has a 1 year low of $3.39 and a 1 year high of $8.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $684.69 million, a PE ratio of -101.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.44.

Get Solo Brands alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director David Powers bought 15,500 shares of Solo Brands stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.49 per share, for a total transaction of $100,595.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,595. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Solo Brands

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Solo Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Solo Brands by 9,253.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 9,253 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Solo Brands by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 2,852 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Solo Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Solo Brands by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 3,023 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Solo Brands from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Solo Brands from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Solo Brands from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.80.

Solo Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Solo Brands, Inc operates a direct-to-consumer platform that offers outdoor lifestyle branded products in the United States. The company provides camp stoves under the Solo Stove Lite brand name; fire pits under the Solo Stove brand name; grills, cook tops, and tools; kayaks under the Oru brand name; paddle boards under the ISLE brand name; and storage solutions for fire pits, firewood, and other accessories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Solo Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solo Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.