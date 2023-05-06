Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04, Zacks reports. Solo Brands had a positive return on equity of 11.37% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. The company had revenue of $88.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. Solo Brands updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.
Solo Brands Stock Down 3.6 %
Shares of DTC stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.13. 373,217 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 367,347. Solo Brands has a 1 year low of $3.39 and a 1 year high of $8.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $684.69 million, a PE ratio of -101.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.44.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Director David Powers bought 15,500 shares of Solo Brands stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.49 per share, for a total transaction of $100,595.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,595. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.93% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Solo Brands
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Solo Brands from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Solo Brands from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Solo Brands from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.80.
Solo Brands Company Profile
Solo Brands, Inc operates a direct-to-consumer platform that offers outdoor lifestyle branded products in the United States. The company provides camp stoves under the Solo Stove Lite brand name; fire pits under the Solo Stove brand name; grills, cook tops, and tools; kayaks under the Oru brand name; paddle boards under the ISLE brand name; and storage solutions for fire pits, firewood, and other accessories.
