Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.78-$0.86 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.80. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.05 billion-$1.09 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.07 billion. Sotera Health also updated its FY23 guidance to $0.78-0.86 EPS.
Sotera Health Stock Down 0.2 %
SHC stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.02. The stock had a trading volume of 875,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,886,805. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.15, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.07 and a beta of 2.08. Sotera Health has a 52-week low of $5.78 and a 52-week high of $24.90.
Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $251.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.66 million. Sotera Health had a negative net margin of 26.47% and a positive return on equity of 46.84%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sotera Health will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Sotera Health by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 39,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Sotera Health by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 50,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Sotera Health by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Sotera Health by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC raised its position in Sotera Health by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 11,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384 shares during the period. 87.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Sotera Health Company Profile
Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.
