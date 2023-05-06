Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) Director Terry Grayson-Caprio Acquires 1,000 Shares of Stock

Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST – Get Rating) Director Terry Grayson-Caprio acquired 1,000 shares of Southern First Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.16 per share, with a total value of $21,160.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,240 shares in the company, valued at $68,558.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Southern First Bancshares Price Performance

SFST opened at $22.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $178.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 0.80. Southern First Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.75 and a 1 year high of $49.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.98.

Institutional Trading of Southern First Bancshares

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SFST. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Southern First Bancshares by 2.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,203 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Southern First Bancshares by 28.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 30,285 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after buying an additional 6,744 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Southern First Bancshares by 55.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 3,316 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Southern First Bancshares by 5.5% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,399 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $986,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Southern First Bancshares by 0.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 288,523 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,669,000 after buying an additional 2,676 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Southern First Bancshares Company Profile

SFST has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet lowered Southern First Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Southern First Bancshares from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Southern First Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Southern First Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the business of accepting demand deposits and savings deposits insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC), and the provision of commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans to the general public. The company was founded in March 1999 and is headquartered in Greenville, SC.

