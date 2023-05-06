Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.35

Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share by the bank on Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd.

Southside Bancshares has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 29 years. Southside Bancshares has a payout ratio of 49.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Southside Bancshares to earn $2.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.8%.

Southside Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SBSI opened at $28.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $875.96 million, a PE ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 0.53. Southside Bancshares has a 52 week low of $26.46 and a 52 week high of $42.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Southside Bancshares

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Southside Bancshares from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Southside Bancshares from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Southside Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBSI. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Southside Bancshares by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 41,770 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after buying an additional 4,925 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Southside Bancshares by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 76,049 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Southside Bancshares by 88.2% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 13,330 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 6,246 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC increased its position in Southside Bancshares by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 12,163 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 3,257 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Southside Bancshares by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,423 shares of the bank’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. 53.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Southside Bancshares

Southside Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and non-profit organizations. It offers checking, saving and retirement accounts, certificate of deposits, debit, credit cards, mobile banking, loans, mortgage and equity lending, identity theft prevention, electronic banking, healthcare banking, and business loans.

