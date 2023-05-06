SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Reaches New 52-Week High at $191.36

SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $191.36 and last traded at $191.22, with a volume of 5326113 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $189.11.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $181.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $172.51.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth about $27,000. PayPay Securities Corp purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 781.8% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. 37.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

