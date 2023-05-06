SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:EFIV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:EFIV – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 232,177 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 154% from the previous session’s volume of 91,470 shares.The stock last traded at $39.20 and had previously closed at $39.47.

SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF Stock Up 2.0 %

The stock has a market cap of $740.56 million, a PE ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.86 and a 200 day moving average of $38.13.

Get SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Denver Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. Denver Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. now owns 22,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 622 shares in the last quarter.

About SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF

The SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (EFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 ESG index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of S&P 500 stocks that are screened for sustainability criteria related to ESG factors. EFIV was launched on Jul 27, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.