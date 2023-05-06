SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) Sees Strong Trading Volume

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 11,502,003 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 45% from the previous session’s volume of 20,830,207 shares.The stock last traded at $35.67 and had previously closed at $38.16.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Stock Up 6.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.04.

Get SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KRE. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,410,371,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 351.1% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 467 shares in the last quarter.

About SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.