Spire (NYSE:SR) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.21 EPS

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.21, Briefing.com reports. Spire had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 9.69%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $887.98 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.42 earnings per share. Spire’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. Spire updated its FY23 guidance to $4.20-4.30 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $4.20-$4.30 EPS.

Spire Stock Performance

SR traded up $1.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $69.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 321,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,027. Spire has a 52-week low of $61.52 and a 52-week high of $78.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $69.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.96. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Spire Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th. Spire’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.41%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Spire

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SR. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Spire by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Spire during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Spire by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spire by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 1,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spire during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SR shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Spire from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Spire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. TheStreet upgraded Spire from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Spire in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Spire from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.63.

Spire Company Profile

Spire Inc operates as a public utility holding company, which provides natural gas service through its utility operations while engaging in non-regulated activities. It operates through the Gas Utility and Gas Marketing Business segments. The Gas Utility segment includes the regulated operations of Laclede Gas Company and Alabama Gas Corporation.

