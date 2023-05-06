Spire (NYSE:SR) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.20-$4.30 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Spire also updated its FY23 guidance to $4.20-4.30 EPS.

Spire Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SR traded up $1.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $69.56. 321,089 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 272,236. Spire has a 1-year low of $61.52 and a 1-year high of $78.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.96.

Get Spire alerts:

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.21. Spire had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 9.69%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $887.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Spire will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spire Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. Spire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.20%.

SR has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Spire in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. TheStreet raised Spire from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho upped their price objective on Spire from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Spire from a buy rating to a hold rating and raised their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Spire from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $70.63.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Spire

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Spire by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 118,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,180,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Spire by 70,596.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,264,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $293,646,000 after acquiring an additional 4,258,360 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its stake in shares of Spire by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 1,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Spire by 54.0% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 11,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 3,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in Spire by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 8,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.86% of the company’s stock.

Spire Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Spire Inc operates as a public utility holding company, which provides natural gas service through its utility operations while engaging in non-regulated activities. It operates through the Gas Utility and Gas Marketing Business segments. The Gas Utility segment includes the regulated operations of Laclede Gas Company and Alabama Gas Corporation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.