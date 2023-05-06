Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.54-$3.60 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.63.

Spirit Realty Capital Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SRC traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.16. 461,509 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 641,180. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.24. Spirit Realty Capital has a 52 week low of $34.31 and a 52 week high of $44.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18, a P/E/G ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.27.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $183.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.95 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 44.28% and a return on equity of 7.42%. Sell-side analysts predict that Spirit Realty Capital will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

Spirit Realty Capital Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.663 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.77%. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 116.23%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SRC shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $48.00 to $45.50 in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer reissued a market perform rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Raymond James cut Spirit Realty Capital from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $43.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Spirit Realty Capital

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SRC. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 255.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. Institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Spirit Realty Capital Company Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in investments in real estate. Its in-house capabilities include acquisition, portfolio management, asset management, credit research, real estate research, legal, finance, accounting, and capital markets. The company was founded on August 14, 2003, and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Featured Articles

