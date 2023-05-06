SR One Capital Management LP Buys 900,000 Shares of Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN)

SR One Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,526,476 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 900,000 shares during the quarter. Design Therapeutics comprises 24.4% of SR One Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. SR One Capital Management LP owned 11.67% of Design Therapeutics worth $66,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Design Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Design Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $163,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Design Therapeutics by 22.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 125,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,094,000 after acquiring an additional 22,823 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Design Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $186,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Design Therapeutics by 51.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 21,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

Design Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of Design Therapeutics stock remained flat at $7.58 on Friday. 439,090 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 299,782. Design Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.90 and a 1-year high of $26.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.30.

Design Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:DSGN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.03. On average, research analysts expect that Design Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Design Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Design Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 15th.

About Design Therapeutics

Design Therapeutics, Inc a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for the treatment of genetic diseases caused by nucleotide repeat expansions. The company's portfolio of products comprises Friedreich Ataxia, a monogenic, autosomal recessive, progressive multi-system disease that affects organ systems dependent on mitochondrial function, eventually leading to neurological, cardiac, and metabolic dysfunction; and Myotonic Dystrophy Type-1 (DM1), a dominantly-inherited, monogenic progressive neuromuscular disease affecting skeletal muscle, heart, brain, and other organs.

