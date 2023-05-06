SSR Mining Inc. (SSRM) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 12th

SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Rating) (TSE:SSO) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share by the basic materials company on Monday, June 12th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th.

SSR Mining has a payout ratio of 29.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect SSR Mining to earn $0.99 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.3%.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSRM opened at $17.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.93 and a quick ratio of 3.13. SSR Mining has a 1 year low of $12.78 and a 1 year high of $22.11. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.26, a PEG ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.09.

SSR Mining ( NASDAQ:SSRM Get Rating ) (TSE:SSO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. SSR Mining had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 2.45%. The firm had revenue of $306.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.00 million. Sell-side analysts expect that SSR Mining will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SSR Mining news, CFO Alison Lynn White sold 2,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.31, for a total transaction of $32,463.09. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 66,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $879,484.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other SSR Mining news, CFO Alison Lynn White sold 2,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.31, for a total value of $32,463.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 66,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $879,484.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael John Sparks sold 2,323 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.31, for a total transaction of $30,919.13. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 146,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,943,898.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,241 shares of company stock worth $83,068. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of SSR Mining by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 22,229 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 3,532 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SSR Mining during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $336,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of SSR Mining by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 12,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in SSR Mining by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in SSR Mining during the fourth quarter valued at $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SSRM. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SSR Mining in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of SSR Mining from C$36.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of SSR Mining from C$30.00 to C$29.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of SSR Mining from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of SSR Mining from C$26.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.67.

SSR Mining, Inc is a gold company, which engages in the operation, development, exploration, and acquisition of metal resource properties. It operates through the following business segments: Copler, Marigold, Seabee, Puna and the Exploration, Evaluation, and Development Properties. The Copler, Marigold, Seabee, and Puna segment represent its four operating mine sites.

