Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The auto parts company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $328.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.90 million. Standard Motor Products had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS.

Standard Motor Products Stock Performance

SMP opened at $36.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Standard Motor Products has a 12-month low of $31.61 and a 12-month high of $48.24. The company has a market cap of $799.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.48 and its 200 day moving average is $37.34.

Standard Motor Products Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. Standard Motor Products’s payout ratio is 53.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Buying and Selling at Standard Motor Products

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Standard Motor Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Standard Motor Products in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Motor Products in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

In other Standard Motor Products news, insider Thomas Tesoro sold 1,000 shares of Standard Motor Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.62, for a total transaction of $38,620.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $678,398.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Standard Motor Products news, insider Thomas Tesoro sold 1,000 shares of Standard Motor Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.62, for a total transaction of $38,620.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $678,398.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dale Burks sold 3,530 shares of Standard Motor Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total transaction of $135,552.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,851,609.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Standard Motor Products

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Standard Motor Products during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $944,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Standard Motor Products in the fourth quarter worth $291,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Standard Motor Products in the fourth quarter worth $140,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Standard Motor Products by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 45,446 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Standard Motor Products by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 179,134 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,234,000 after purchasing an additional 26,407 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

About Standard Motor Products

Standard Motor Products, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and market of replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. It operates through the following segments: Engine Management, Temperature Control, and All Other. The Engine Management segment produces and remanufactures ignition and emission parts, ignition wires, battery cables, fuel system parts and sensors for vehicle systems.

