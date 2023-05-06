Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.40-$3.55 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.41. The company issued revenue guidance of $35.48 billion-$36.12 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $35.95 billion.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SBUX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen restated an outperform rating and set a $116.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Barclays raised their price target on Starbucks from $123.00 to $127.00 in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Starbucks from $114.00 to $113.00 in a report on Wednesday. 51job reiterated a maintains rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on Starbucks from $92.00 to $103.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $110.31.

Starbucks Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of SBUX traded up $2.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $107.21. The company had a trading volume of 7,813,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,498,240. The company has a market capitalization of $122.91 billion, a PE ratio of 34.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.95. Starbucks has a one year low of $68.39 and a one year high of $115.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $104.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.66.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 41.99% and a net margin of 10.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. Analysts forecast that Starbucks will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.83%.

Insider Activity at Starbucks

In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total transaction of $77,648.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,910,954. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total transaction of $77,648.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,910,954. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $321,317.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,150,227.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Starbucks

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 310,865 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $30,838,000 after buying an additional 99,569 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth about $1,041,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,494 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in Starbucks by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 38,335 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,803,000 after purchasing an additional 4,861 shares during the period. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth about $150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

