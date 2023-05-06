Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.40-$3.55 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.41. The company issued revenue guidance of $35.48 billion-$36.12 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $35.95 billion.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Starbucks from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. TD Cowen restated an outperform rating and issued a $116.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. 51job reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $110.31.

Starbucks Trading Up 2.4 %

NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $2.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $107.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,813,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,498,240. Starbucks has a 12-month low of $68.39 and a 12-month high of $115.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $104.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.66. The stock has a market cap of $122.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.81, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.95.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.10. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 41.99%. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. Analysts predict that Starbucks will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 68.83%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total value of $77,648.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,028 shares in the company, valued at $5,910,954. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total value of $77,648.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,028 shares in the company, valued at $5,910,954. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $321,317.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,150,227.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Starbucks

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks during the first quarter valued at about $98,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at about $150,000. State of Wyoming boosted its position in Starbucks by 398.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,871 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NCM Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. Institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

