Steem One Day Volume Reaches $3.56 Million (STEEM)

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 5th. During the last week, Steem has traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar. Steem has a market cap of $92.16 million and $3.56 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Steem coin can now be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000716 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Steem alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29,715.50 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0802 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $89.13 or 0.00299946 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00011924 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $158.28 or 0.00532649 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.71 or 0.00066326 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $120.45 or 0.00405344 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 25.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000750 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001085 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Steem Coin Profile

Steem (STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 409,190,981 coins and its circulating supply is 433,301,104 coins. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog. Steem’s official website is steem.com.

Steem Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Steem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Steem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Steem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.