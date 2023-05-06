Steem (STEEM) 24-Hour Volume Tops $3.61 Million

Steem (STEEM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 6th. Steem has a total market capitalization of $90.70 million and $3.61 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Steem has traded 2.5% lower against the dollar. One Steem coin can currently be bought for $0.21 or 0.00000728 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28,763.62 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.23 or 0.00289493 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00012368 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $155.29 or 0.00540154 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.90 or 0.00065749 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $116.64 or 0.00405702 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 30.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000706 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001024 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Steem

STEEM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 409,190,981 coins and its circulating supply is 433,354,173 coins. The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog. Steem’s official website is steem.com. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Steem Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Steem using one of the exchanges listed above.

