Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) Price Target to $55.00

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $54.00 to $55.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

AQUA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded Evoqua Water Technologies from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup raised their price objective on Evoqua Water Technologies from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Evoqua Water Technologies from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $49.29.

Evoqua Water Technologies Stock Performance

Evoqua Water Technologies stock opened at $51.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of 83.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.78. Evoqua Water Technologies has a 12-month low of $30.44 and a 12-month high of $51.68.

Insider Buying and Selling at Evoqua Water Technologies

Evoqua Water Technologies ( NYSE:AQUA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Evoqua Water Technologies had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 4.24%. The firm had revenue of $435.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.94 million. As a group, analysts expect that Evoqua Water Technologies will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Evoqua Water Technologies news, EVP Rodney Aulick sold 6,494 shares of Evoqua Water Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total transaction of $326,972.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 127,001 shares in the company, valued at $6,394,500.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies by 73.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 4,573 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in the first quarter worth about $316,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in the first quarter worth about $434,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in the first quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 54.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 61,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,906,000 after acquiring an additional 21,841 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

About Evoqua Water Technologies

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies. It operates through the Integrated Solutions and Services and Applied Product Technologies segments. The Integrated Solutions and Services segment offers outsourced water services, capital equipment for process water and wastewater treatment, and preventive maintenance service contracts.

Featured Stories

