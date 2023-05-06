Stifel Nicolaus Increases Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Price Target to $150.00

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Stifel Nicolaus from $127.00 to $150.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on TTWO. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Roth Mkm reduced their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Take-Two Interactive Software has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $136.88.

TTWO opened at $124.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $21.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $118.74 and its 200 day moving average is $111.34. Take-Two Interactive Software has a fifty-two week low of $90.00 and a fifty-two week high of $137.43.

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($1.79). The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 8.35% and a positive return on equity of 4.37%. The business’s revenue was up 59.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, President Karl Slatoff sold 68,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.12, for a total value of $8,347,024.12. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 262,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,078,237.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTWO. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 82.9% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 73.2% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 161.9% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 60.7% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. 87.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

