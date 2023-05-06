Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) Price Target to $24.50

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from $25.00 to $24.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

BRX has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a neutral rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Brixmor Property Group currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $24.27.

Brixmor Property Group Price Performance

Brixmor Property Group stock opened at $21.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Brixmor Property Group has a 1 year low of $17.62 and a 1 year high of $24.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.91.

Brixmor Property Group Announces Dividend

Brixmor Property Group ( NYSE:BRX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $311.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.68 million. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 31.43% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Brixmor Property Group will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.89%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brixmor Property Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 832.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 170.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. 95.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns and operates a wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Articles

