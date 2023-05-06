Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.A) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $5.90

Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.A – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$5.90 and traded as low as C$5.65. Stingray Group shares last traded at C$5.68, with a volume of 13,866 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RAY.A. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Stingray Group from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Stingray Group from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Stingray Group from C$6.50 to C$7.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Stingray Group from C$6.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th.

Get Stingray Group alerts:

Stingray Group Stock Up 1.9 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$5.89 and its 200-day moving average is C$5.38. The stock has a market cap of C$295.23 million, a P/E ratio of 13.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.16.

About Stingray Group

Stingray Group Inc provides business-to-business multi-platform music, and in-store music and video solutions to businesses and individuals worldwide. The company offers Stingray Music, which delivers music products and services on television (TV), Web, and mobile; Stingray Lite TV, a TV channel for pop music videos; Stingray iConcerts, a TV channel and an on-demand video service; Stingray Brava, a TV channel that provides operas and ballets, classical music performances, and local content; Stingray DJAZZ, a TV channel that features jazz concerts, films, portraits, and documentaries; Stingray Ambiance 4K, an ultra-high definition channel; and Stingray Karaoke that offers videos over the Internet and TV for TV service providers, as well as directly to consumers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Stingray Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stingray Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.