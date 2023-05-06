StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, Benchmark restated a speculative buy rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Cinedigm in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th.

Cinedigm Trading Down 10.8 %

CIDM stock opened at $0.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.44 and a 200-day moving average of $0.48. Cinedigm has a 12-month low of $0.31 and a 12-month high of $0.79. The company has a market cap of $61.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.60 and a beta of 2.05.

Cinedigm ( NASDAQ:CIDM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cinedigm had a negative net margin of 13.30% and a negative return on equity of 24.40%. The company had revenue of $27.88 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cinedigm during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cinedigm in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cinedigm in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. XTX Topco Ltd grew its stake in Cinedigm by 412.4% in the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 82,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 66,536 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Cinedigm in the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. 8.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cinedigm Corp. is an independent streaming entertainment company, which engages in the marketing and distribution of movies, television, and other short form content managing a library of distribution rights. It operates through the Cinema Equipment Business, and Content and Entertainment Business (CEG) segments.

