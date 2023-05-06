StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Kimball International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KBAL opened at $12.23 on Wednesday. Kimball International has a fifty-two week low of $6.11 and a fifty-two week high of $12.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $445.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.10.

Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.02). Kimball International had a positive return on equity of 11.87% and a negative net margin of 2.62%. The business had revenue of $182.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.40 million. On average, analysts expect that Kimball International will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Kimball International Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd. Kimball International’s payout ratio is currently -69.23%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kimball International by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 92,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of Kimball International by 123.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Kimball International by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 43,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,107 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Kimball International by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,237 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Kimball International by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,381 shares during the period. 65.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kimball International Company Profile

Kimball International, Inc engages in the design and sale of furniture products and services. The firm focuses on commercial, hospitality, healthcare, education, government, and finance markets. It distributes its product under the Kimball, National, and Kimball Hospitality brands. It operates through the following business units: Workplace, Health, Hospitality, and eBusiness.

