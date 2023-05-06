StockNews.com Downgrades Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) to Hold

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SELB. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Selecta Biosciences from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Selecta Biosciences from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Selecta Biosciences from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SELB traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.08. The company had a trading volume of 2,482,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,205,327. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.32 and its 200-day moving average is $1.43. The company has a current ratio of 5.91, a quick ratio of 5.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $165.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 1.17. Selecta Biosciences has a 52 week low of $0.65 and a 52 week high of $2.73.

Selecta Biosciences ( NASDAQ:SELB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $16.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.72 million. Selecta Biosciences had a net margin of 31.94% and a return on equity of 15.67%. Equities analysts expect that Selecta Biosciences will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Selecta Biosciences by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 4,464 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,173,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 7,988 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 56,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 8,591 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 85,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 47,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 15,560 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.25% of the company’s stock.

Selecta Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. Its portfolio includes pipeline, autoimmune, gene therapy, and biologic therapy. The company was founded by Omid C.

