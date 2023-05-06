StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the energy company’s stock.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Azure Power Global from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 13th.

Azure Power Global Stock Performance

Shares of Azure Power Global stock opened at $2.15 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.37 and a 200 day moving average of $3.90. Azure Power Global has a 52 week low of $1.62 and a 52 week high of $16.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Azure Power Global Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AZRE. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Azure Power Global during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Azure Power Global by 5,864.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,487 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 5,395 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Azure Power Global by 527.8% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,981 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 5,869 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Azure Power Global by 182.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,745 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 5,644 shares during the period. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Azure Power Global in the 4th quarter worth $41,000.

Azure Power Global Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development, production, and sale of solar energy. It offers services to government utilities; and independent industrial and commercial customers. The company was founded by Harkanwal Singh Wadhwa and Inderpreet Singh Wadhwa in 2008 and is headquartered in New Delhi, India.

