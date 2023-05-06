StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the energy company’s stock.
Separately, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Azure Power Global from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 13th.
Azure Power Global Stock Performance
Shares of Azure Power Global stock opened at $2.15 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.37 and a 200 day moving average of $3.90. Azure Power Global has a 52 week low of $1.62 and a 52 week high of $16.20.
Azure Power Global Company Profile
Azure Power Global Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development, production, and sale of solar energy. It offers services to government utilities; and independent industrial and commercial customers. The company was founded by Harkanwal Singh Wadhwa and Inderpreet Singh Wadhwa in 2008 and is headquartered in New Delhi, India.
