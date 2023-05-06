StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.
U.S. Global Investors Stock Up 2.8 %
GROW stock opened at $2.80 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.86. U.S. Global Investors has a twelve month low of $2.41 and a twelve month high of $5.19. The firm has a market cap of $41.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 1.97.
U.S. Global Investors Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th were given a $0.007 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. U.S. Global Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.91%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On U.S. Global Investors
About U.S. Global Investors
U.S. Global Investors, Inc engages in the provision of investment advisory services. It operates through the Investment Management Services and Corporate Investments segments. The Investment Management Services segment offers a range of investment management products and services to offshore and exchange traded fund clients.
Read More
