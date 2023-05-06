StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

U.S. Global Investors Stock Up 2.8 %

GROW stock opened at $2.80 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.86. U.S. Global Investors has a twelve month low of $2.41 and a twelve month high of $5.19. The firm has a market cap of $41.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 1.97.

U.S. Global Investors Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th were given a $0.007 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. U.S. Global Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.91%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On U.S. Global Investors

About U.S. Global Investors

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of U.S. Global Investors by 150.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 49,463 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 29,738 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Global Investors by 208,833.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,536 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 12,530 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of U.S. Global Investors by 47.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 82,960 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 26,848 shares in the last quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of U.S. Global Investors by 1,301.8% during the 3rd quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 139,577 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 129,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Global Investors during the second quarter valued at $96,000. 27.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

U.S. Global Investors, Inc engages in the provision of investment advisory services. It operates through the Investment Management Services and Corporate Investments segments. The Investment Management Services segment offers a range of investment management products and services to offshore and exchange traded fund clients.

