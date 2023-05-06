StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

United-Guardian Stock Performance

NASDAQ UG opened at $9.71 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.61 million, a P/E ratio of 17.34 and a beta of 0.47. United-Guardian has a one year low of $8.60 and a one year high of $20.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.05.

Institutional Trading of United-Guardian

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of United-Guardian by 1.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 107,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in United-Guardian by 7.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in United-Guardian by 66.6% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 93,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,123,000 after purchasing an additional 37,300 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in United-Guardian by 0.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 226,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,399,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in United-Guardian by 29.6% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. 24.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About United-Guardian

United-Guardian, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of pharmaceuticals, cosmetic ingredients, personal and health care products and medical devices. The firm also conducts research and product development related to the development of new and unique cosmetic and personal care products. The company was founded by Alfred R.

