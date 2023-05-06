StockNews.com Lowers Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) to Buy

StockNews.com cut shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CPRX. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $21.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPRX opened at $17.21 on Tuesday. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $6.15 and a 12 month high of $22.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.45. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.26 and a beta of 1.11.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CPRX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.78% and a return on equity of 32.21%. The firm had revenue of $60.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.64 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Brian Elsbernd sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total transaction of $803,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 138,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,218,881.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Brian Elsbernd sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total value of $803,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 138,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,218,881.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David S. Tierney sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total transaction of $504,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 313,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,276,895.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 220,000 shares of company stock worth $3,628,729. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 400.0% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 2,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 122.0% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,820 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,218 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 768.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,878 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 4,316 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.66% of the company’s stock.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing novel medicines for patients living with rare diseases including Lambert-Eaton myasthenic syndrome, congenital myasthenic syndromes, MuSK antibody positive myasthenia gravis, spinal muscular atrophy type 3, and infantile spasms.

