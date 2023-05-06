StockNews.com Lowers JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) to Hold

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on JELD-WEN from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on JELD-WEN from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on JELD-WEN from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JELD-WEN presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.79.

Shares of NYSE:JELD traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.23. The stock had a trading volume of 422,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 516,222. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.52 and a beta of 2.26. JELD-WEN has a 1 year low of $8.38 and a 1 year high of $19.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.33.

JELD-WEN ( NYSE:JELD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 22.73% and a net margin of 0.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that JELD-WEN will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.48 per share, with a total value of $249,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 233,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,915,328. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN during the 1st quarter valued at $132,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in JELD-WEN by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 9,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in JELD-WEN by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 90,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 22,118 shares during the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP purchased a new position in JELD-WEN in the 1st quarter worth $762,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in JELD-WEN by 68.9% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 32,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 13,243 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of doors, windows, and related products. It designs, produces, and distributes interior and exterior doors, wood, vinyl, aluminum windows, and related products for construction, repair, and remodeling of residential homes and non-residential buildings.

