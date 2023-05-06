StockNews.com Lowers Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning.
Mastech Digital Stock Performance
Shares of MHH opened at $9.19 on Friday. Mastech Digital has a twelve month low of $8.50 and a twelve month high of $18.85. The company has a market capitalization of $106.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.73.
About Mastech Digital
