StockNews.com Lowers Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from $54.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th.

NYSE:TARO opened at $27.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.84 and a beta of 0.64. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries has a 1-year low of $22.89 and a 1-year high of $40.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.66.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TARO. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 71.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 73.4% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.45% of the company’s stock.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development, manufacturing and marketing of prescribed and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products in the U.S., Canada and Israel. Its products include semi-solids formulations, such as creams and ointments and other dosage forms such as liquids, capsules and tablets, in the dermatological and topical, cardiovascular, neuropsychiatric and anti-inflammatory therapeutic categories.

