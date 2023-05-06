StockNews.com Lowers Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.
Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from $54.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th.
Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Trading Up 3.9 %
NYSE:TARO opened at $27.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.84 and a beta of 0.64. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries has a 1-year low of $22.89 and a 1-year high of $40.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.66.
Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development, manufacturing and marketing of prescribed and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products in the U.S., Canada and Israel. Its products include semi-solids formulations, such as creams and ointments and other dosage forms such as liquids, capsules and tablets, in the dermatological and topical, cardiovascular, neuropsychiatric and anti-inflammatory therapeutic categories.
