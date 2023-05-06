StockNews.com Lowers XPO (NYSE:XPO) to Sell

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on XPO. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of XPO from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of XPO from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of XPO from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of XPO from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of XPO from $40.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.39.

Shares of XPO stock traded up $1.97 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.90. The company had a trading volume of 4,100,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,044,735. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 2.16. XPO has a 52 week low of $24.51 and a 52 week high of $49.00.

XPO ( NYSE:XPO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. XPO had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 41.62%. XPO’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that XPO will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other XPO news, Director J Wes Frye purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.74 per share, with a total value of $53,610.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,610. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of XPO by 16.6% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of XPO by 31.3% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 11,485 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares in the last quarter. Kailix Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of XPO during the first quarter valued at approximately $16,082,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of XPO by 0.7% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 44,745 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of XPO by 59.7% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 90,633 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,890,000 after purchasing an additional 33,882 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

XPO, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services. It operates through North American Less-Than-Truckload and European Transportation segments. The North American Less-Than-Truckload segment includes cross-border U.S. service to and from Mexico and Canada, as well as intra-Canada service.

