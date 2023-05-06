StockNews.com Upgrades Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) to “Hold”

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on PGRE. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Paramount Group from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Paramount Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Paramount Group from $5.30 to $4.50 in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.92.

Shares of PGRE stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.50. 2,793,832 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,054,620. Paramount Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.90 and a fifty-two week high of $9.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.60. The company has a market cap of $977.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 3.85.

In other news, CEO Albert P. Behler bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.43 per share, with a total value of $108,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 221,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,204,439.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Albert P. Behler bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.26 per share, with a total value of $127,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 471,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,009,919.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Albert P. Behler bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.43 per share, with a total value of $108,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,204,439.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 194,500 shares of company stock valued at $915,165. Corporate insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PGRE. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Paramount Group during the fourth quarter worth $109,167,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Paramount Group by 1,195.0% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 1,709,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577,619 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Paramount Group by 14.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,398,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195,131 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Paramount Group by 116.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,436,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,387,000 after purchasing an additional 771,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Paramount Group by 212.2% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,126,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,145,000 after purchasing an additional 765,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.17% of the company’s stock.

Paramount Group, Inc is a real estate investment and management company, which engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, and redevelopment of office properties in central business district submarkets. The company operates through the New York and San Francisco segments. The company was founded by Werner Otto in 1978 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

