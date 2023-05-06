Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) Lifted to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Bank of America upgraded Stora Enso Oyj from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $15.83.

Stora Enso Oyj Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of Stora Enso Oyj stock opened at $13.25 on Tuesday. Stora Enso Oyj has a 1 year low of $11.91 and a 1 year high of $20.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.99. The stock has a market cap of $10.45 billion, a PE ratio of 7.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.14.

Stora Enso Oyj Increases Dividend

Stora Enso Oyj ( OTCMKTS:SEOAY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.01). Stora Enso Oyj had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 9.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Stora Enso Oyj will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 20th were issued a $0.5096 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 17th. This is a boost from Stora Enso Oyj’s previous dividend of $0.50. Stora Enso Oyj’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.98%.

About Stora Enso Oyj

Stora Enso Oyj engages in the manufacturing and marketing of newsprint, book paper, magazine paper, fine paper, consumer board, industrial packaging, and wood products. It operates through the following divisions: Packaging Solutions, Biomaterials, Wood Products, Forest, Paper, and Other. The Packaging Solutions division develops fibre-based packaging, and operates at every stage of the value chain from pulp production, material and packaging production to recycling.

