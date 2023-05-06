Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Stratasys in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Stratasys from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Stratasys stock opened at $14.26 on Wednesday. Stratasys has a 12 month low of $11.03 and a 12 month high of $21.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.90. The firm has a market cap of $975.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.69 and a beta of 1.41.

Stratasys ( NASDAQ:SSYS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. Stratasys had a negative return on equity of 2.26% and a negative net margin of 4.45%. The company had revenue of $159.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.21 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Stratasys will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SSYS. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its stake in shares of Stratasys by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 19,180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Stratasys by 73.4% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Stratasys by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Stratasys by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Stratasys by 8.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,979 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

Stratasys Ltd. engages in the provision of applied additive technology solutions for industries including aerospace, automotive, healthcare, consumer products, and education. Its systems include desktop 3D printers for idea and design development, various systems for rapid prototyping and large production systems for direct digital manufacturing.

