Stratis (STRAX) Price Tops $0.52

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 6th. One Stratis coin can now be bought for $0.52 or 0.00001812 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Stratis has traded 7.4% lower against the US dollar. Stratis has a total market capitalization of $77.52 million and $5.61 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,886.16 or 0.06560547 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001320 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.55 or 0.00057563 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.85 or 0.00037731 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00018490 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.58 or 0.00019409 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000237 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00006150 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000606 BTC.

Stratis Profile

STRAX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 148,824,027 coins. Stratis’ official message board is www.stratisplatform.com/news. Stratis’ official website is stratisplatform.com. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Stratis Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis is a cryptocurrency that is used to create custom blockchains for businesses. The Stratis Platform offers a one-click deployment system for custom blockchains that can be tailored to the specific needs of companies. Stratis can also help businesses deploy the best blockchain for their needs. On November 12, 2020, Stratis launched a new blockchain called STRAX, which allows for more agile development and deployment of decentralized finance (DeFi) based smart contracts. The new blockchain also includes several enhancements to the platform, including block reward increase, reduced block time, and increased capacity for data storage. The distribution of STRAX was performed automatically for those who participated in the initial token swap period, while later requests will require additional manual verification.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stratis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stratis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

